An Upcoming Live-Action Anime Adaptation Has Already Learned From Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Mistakes
Live-action American anime adaptations have grown in prevalence, especially at Netflix. (One can only guess which anime Netflix tries to remake next.) The reception of these efforts, though, remains mixed.
The live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series (adapting director Shinichirō Watanabe's legendary, jazzy sci-fi anime) flamed out after a poorly-received first season. After, production company Tomorrow Studios tried again with "One Piece," a live-action retelling of Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirate manga. This one worked out better; "One Piece" recently debuted its second season, and now Tomorrow Studios is betting on another anime adaptation.
According to an exclusive report from Variety, a live-action adaptation of Watanabe's 2004 anime "Samurai Champloo" is in the works. It's not been confirmed whether this series will be streamed on Netflix, as with Tomorrow Studio's previous anime adaptations; Variety reports that Tomorrow has not yet taken the project to any networks.
Anime fans might be cautious right now; the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" had some fans (/Film reviewed it positively), but the general consensus is that it mangled the source material. Watanabe himself couldn't make it past the opening scene of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop."
However, Tomorrow Studios is aware that fans will be skeptical about them tackling "Samurai Champloo," which is why this time they've got Watanabe himself involved in the production. Producer Marty Adelstein told Variety that: "We've learned. Having the creator there to bless the creative is really important."
Indeed, Tomorrow Studios made sure to involve Oda when they were making "One Piece." According to actress Emily Rudd (who plays Nami on "One Piece"), Oda personally approved the cast and scripts of the live-action "One Piece." Presumably, the goal is for Watanabe to have a similar level of input on adapting "Samurai Champloo."
Creator Shinichirō Watanabe is involved in the live-action Samurai Champloo
"Cowboy Bebop" seemed like an anime that could be Americanized. The series already pulled quite a bit from American film genres, and the English dub of "Cowboy Bebop" is often regarded as the pinnacle of anime dubbing. Unfortunately, the Netflix series lacked Shinichirō Watanabe's directorial vision (especially in action scenes) and was stuffed with ill-fitting comedy.
When I spoke with dub scripter Marc Handler for an oral history of the "Cowboy Bebop" English dub, he suggested that Netflix should give "Bebop" a second chance and ask Watanabe to direct it himself. We'll see if Tomorrow Studios makes that offer to him on "Samurai Champloo," but the fact that Watanabe signed off on them adapting another of his works suggests they must've had a strong pitch.
"Samurai Champloo" shares many of the style and storytelling elements of "Cowboy Bebop" — Watanabe even considers them part of a shared universe. Both shows are 26 episodes, follow a small band of misfits, and feature strong musical influence. (Jazz for "Bebop,' and hip-hop for "Champloo.") The "Samurai Champloo" episode "A Risky Racket" feels like a remake of a certain "Cowboy Bebop" episode, while the roguish Mugen and stoic ronin Jin split Spike Spiegel's personality in half.
But while "Bebop" is set in the future, "Champloo" is set in Edo-period Japan. The series follows teenage girl Fuu, who recruits Mugen and Jin to help her find "the samurai who smells of sunflowers." They journey town-to-town across Japan, having adventures ranging from hilarious to terrifying to downright surreal. Given the inextricable Japanese setting, it remains to be seen if this remake will be Japanese-language as well.
"Samurai Champloo" is in early development, and the original anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.