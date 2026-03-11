An Upcoming Live-Action Anime Adaptation Has Already Learned From Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Mistakes

Live-action American anime adaptations have grown in prevalence, especially at Netflix. (One can only guess which anime Netflix tries to remake next.) The reception of these efforts, though, remains mixed.

The live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series (adapting director Shinichirō Watanabe's legendary, jazzy sci-fi anime) flamed out after a poorly-received first season. After, production company Tomorrow Studios tried again with "One Piece," a live-action retelling of Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirate manga. This one worked out better; "One Piece" recently debuted its second season, and now Tomorrow Studios is betting on another anime adaptation.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, a live-action adaptation of Watanabe's 2004 anime "Samurai Champloo" is in the works. It's not been confirmed whether this series will be streamed on Netflix, as with Tomorrow Studio's previous anime adaptations; Variety reports that Tomorrow has not yet taken the project to any networks.

Anime fans might be cautious right now; the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" had some fans (/Film reviewed it positively), but the general consensus is that it mangled the source material. Watanabe himself couldn't make it past the opening scene of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop."

However, Tomorrow Studios is aware that fans will be skeptical about them tackling "Samurai Champloo," which is why this time they've got Watanabe himself involved in the production. Producer Marty Adelstein told Variety that: "We've learned. Having the creator there to bless the creative is really important."

Indeed, Tomorrow Studios made sure to involve Oda when they were making "One Piece." According to actress Emily Rudd (who plays Nami on "One Piece"), Oda personally approved the cast and scripts of the live-action "One Piece." Presumably, the goal is for Watanabe to have a similar level of input on adapting "Samurai Champloo."