Why Barry Keoghan Replaced Conrad Khan As Duke Shelby In Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

"Peaky Blinders" may be over, but the Shelby family carries on. Netflix is bringing the property back this month with "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," which figures to be a send off for Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (who headed up all six seasons of "Peaky Blinders"). In fact, "Peaky Blinders" season 6 was just a dry run for the movie, which sees Tommy at odds with his son Duke, a character who was played in the show by Conrad Khan.

However, a different actor brings the Shelby son to life in "The Immortal Man," with Barry Keoghan ("Eternals," "Saltburn") having assumed the role for the film. But why the change? In an interview with Digital Spy, "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight largely chalked it up to the time jump between "Peaky Blinders" season 6 and the film, though he acknowledged there were other factors to consider as well. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The time jump dictated who we were looking for, but equally, it's one of those castings that the minute the first rushes you look at, you realize it couldn't have been anybody else. It could only have been him because every box is ticked, plus new boxes that he creates are ticked. To see Barry and Cillian either side of a bar drinking whiskey and looking at each other and not even saying anything is just magnificent."

Early critic reactions to "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" have been far and away positive, so this was clearly a solid choice. That's not to imply anything negative about Khan, but he was no longer age-appropriate, given the six-year jump between the "Peaky Blinders" finale and "The Immortal Man." Keoghan simply fit the bill for the job.