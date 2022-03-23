Peaky Blinders Season 6 Will Be A 'Dry Run' For The Upcoming Movie

We might be peaking, but "Peaky Blinders" still has a few tricks up its TV sleeves (yes, that was a joke about drugs, you nailed it). In the eternal style of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, your favorite old time-y English TV show isn't content to let season 6, which hits Netflix on June 10, 2022, be the final word on the Peaky gang. Instead, the last season is serving as the appetizer for something even bigger: an entire "Peaky Blinders" movie. So polish your pocket watch, pick up smoking, and throw on one of those flat caps that literally everyone in the show is always wearing, we're going back to Birmingham.

In an interview with Radio Times, "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight spoke candidly about the sixth season, especially the final episode, which he described as a precursor to the eventual film:

"It's such a 'Peaky' thing to do for the last hurrah. It's the 10:22 news for one night only ... It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we've done before. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film — it's a kind of dry run for the feature film."