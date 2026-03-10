Netflix's Man On Fire TV Series Trailer Teases A Troubled Past For John Creasy

Tony Scott's 2004 thriller "Man on Fire" is one of Denzel Washington's most beloved films, so it's safe to say that we had a bit of a mixed reaction when word came out that it was being adapted into a TV series for Netflix. On one hand, it seems borderline unfair to ask any creative person to match up to the visual dynamism and unique stylings of the late Tony Scott, who died in 2012. On the other, casting the fantastic Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has carved out a nice niche playing superheroes in movies and TV shows over the past several years, as stoic Special Forces veteran John Creasy felt like a smart casting decision — one that could maybe even lead to something that rivals Washington's operatic work in the movie.

A couple of months after we got a first-look image for the show, we now have a brand new trailer that proves the "Man on Fire" series will be a lot more than a clear-cut adaptation of the film. Anyone who's seen the movie probably won't recognize most of what's going on here; I haven't read A.J. Quinnell's book series, but it certainly seems as if the show is digging into that source material and expanding the canvas of what we'll see, especially when it comes to the action. With this version of Creasy rattled by PTSD, perhaps these big action scenes will happen as flashbacks that serve to fill in the character's troubled history.