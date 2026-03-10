Netflix's Man On Fire TV Series Trailer Teases A Troubled Past For John Creasy
Tony Scott's 2004 thriller "Man on Fire" is one of Denzel Washington's most beloved films, so it's safe to say that we had a bit of a mixed reaction when word came out that it was being adapted into a TV series for Netflix. On one hand, it seems borderline unfair to ask any creative person to match up to the visual dynamism and unique stylings of the late Tony Scott, who died in 2012. On the other, casting the fantastic Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has carved out a nice niche playing superheroes in movies and TV shows over the past several years, as stoic Special Forces veteran John Creasy felt like a smart casting decision — one that could maybe even lead to something that rivals Washington's operatic work in the movie.
A couple of months after we got a first-look image for the show, we now have a brand new trailer that proves the "Man on Fire" series will be a lot more than a clear-cut adaptation of the film. Anyone who's seen the movie probably won't recognize most of what's going on here; I haven't read A.J. Quinnell's book series, but it certainly seems as if the show is digging into that source material and expanding the canvas of what we'll see, especially when it comes to the action. With this version of Creasy rattled by PTSD, perhaps these big action scenes will happen as flashbacks that serve to fill in the character's troubled history.
Netflix's Man on Fire could have an ace up its sleeve
While fans of the movie can argue about whether or not they think this show will deliver based on what we see in the trailer, here's another reason I'm personally holding out hope that it'll be great: Kyle Killen is the showrunner. He's the guy behind the canceled-way-too-soon Fox series "Lone Star" and the Jason Isaacs-led split reality series "Awake," and he was also a co-writer on Netflix's horror film "Fear Street: Part One — 1994," which made my personal top 10 list in 2021. He's a smart, capable storyteller, so this show feels like it's in good hands.
Killen is collaborating with some big directors as well: Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts") directed the first and second episodes, and the other helmers include Vicente Amorim (the Brazilian series "A Divisão"), Clare Kilner ("Fallout," "House of the Dragon"), and Michael Cuesta ("Homeland," "Daredevil: Born Again").
Here's the official synopsis:
Based on A.J. Quinnell's book series, "Man on Fire" tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.
All seven episodes of "Man on Fire" hit Netflix on April 30, 2026.