Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Superhero Movie & TV Roles Ranked (Including Wonder Man)

Damon Lindelof's 2019 HBO miniseries "Watchmen" focuses on different generations of superheroes in the dystopian universe that's based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' comic series of the same name — but hits uncomfortably close to home. Ostensibly a sequel series that takes place over three decades after Moore and Gibbons' comic book saga, its various timelines explore vigilantism both before and after the original story's events, as well as racist violence through the lens of the dark real-life history of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

One big question that lingers throughout HBO's obsession-inducing take on the iconic "Watchmen" comic is the fate of Doctor Manhattan, the only truly super-powered entity in this continuity. Late in the game, it turns out that we've seen him all along — in fact, he's been hiding in plain yet surprising view as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Cal Abar, the gentle husband of the show's main character, Angela "Sister Night" Abar (Regina King).

Playing what's effectively the dual roles of the human Cal and the incredibly detached and borderline omnipotent Doctor Manhattan requires a lot from an actor, and Abdul-Mateen aces both parts. It's a nuanced portrayal that's enough to raise both the character and the actor's performance(s) above Black Manta ... but there's still one superhero project that got a better turn out of Abdul-Mateen.