Marvel's Wonder Man Directly References A Controversial Best Picture Winner, And It's Perfect

This article contains mild spoilers for "Wonder Man."

The new Marvel series "Wonder Man" is a grounded, mature character study that pulls back the curtain on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and, as I noted in my review, taps into one of Marvel's core strengths — that heroes matter most when they feel human first, and super second. It's also deeply relatable to anyone who loves movies. Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has dedicated his life to acting. Unfortunately, he gets a little carried away with his dedication to the craft, often making shoot days run longer with suggestions for different line reads or blocking, making him a nightmare for productions and costing him work.

But Simon loves movies and is the kind of guy to meet a celebrity and bring up something obscure they did decades ago, rather than the role that made them a household name. It's a subtle character quirk, but one that also lets the audience know that his passion is authentic. He's also the kind of actor who frequents the many repertory theaters around Los Angeles, popping in to watch a film from yesteryear on film, understanding that nothing can replicate the theatrical experience. It's at one of these screenings where he meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), a former struggling British actor hired by Aldrich Killian in "Iron Man 3" to pose as the terrorist leader known as The Mandarin.

Their paths cross during a screening of "Midnight Cowboy," a film that, like "Wonder Man," ends with a bittersweet dream of a brighter future. It's the only X-rated film (equivalent of the current NC-17 rating) to win Best Picture, and indeed the only X-rated film ever to win an Academy Award, making it a wild pull for a show under the Disney umbrella.