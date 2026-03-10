The Mandalorian Will Be Breaking A Major Rule In His Star Wars Movie
"Star Wars" is finally making its long-awaited return to the big screen. After a nearly seven year break, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring a galaxy far, far away back to a theater near you for the first time since 2019's complicated $1 billion box office hit "The Rise of Skywalker." The film will also serve as a continuation of the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," complete with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian or Mando himself) breaking one of his cardinal rules.
In an interview for the latest issue of Empire Magazine, director Jon Favreau promised that "The Mandalorian and Grog" will feature more of Pascal personally donning Mando's armor. Rather crucially, it will also include him with the helmet off, in clear violation of the Mandalorian code. We've already gotten a taste of this thanks to the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer, but there's much more to come. Here's what Favreau had to say about it:
"You'll see [Pedro] in the armor, both with and without the helmet. He's a pretty physical performer. So, we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he's doing, helmet-off."
Recall that one of the major story threads in "The Mandalorian" season 3 involved Din seeking out the Living Waters of Mandalore in order to make up for having previously (and, most pointedly, willingly) removed his helmet in front of others. So, why is taking off his helmet now? Naturally, Favreau was hesitant to reveal too much, noting:
"It's a tricky thing because you want to see his face, but the archetype is that of the helmet. How do we find a way to do it without undermining everything that we developed about the Mandalorian Creed?"
Mando having his helmet off will make sense in The Mandalorian and Grogu
That's an important question. Logistically speaking, Pedro Pascal is a big movie star appearing in a "Star Wars" movie, so of course you'd want to show his face more often. But within the logic of the "Star Wars" universe? It's more complicated. "The Mandalorian" only raised more questions when it attempted to explain the whole helmet rule, so it remains to be seen if "The Mandalorian and Grogu" can avoid doing the same.
That said, Pedro Pascal told Empire he's confident about the way Jon Favreau is handling this plot point in the movie. As he put it:
"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason. If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is ... ?' And that's exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that's exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"
Naturally, specific details will remain under lock and key for the time being, but Pascal doesn't seem worried. This also bodes well for our hope that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will usher in a new era for the "Star Wars" franchise, ensuring that it will no longer have to carry the entirety of pop culture on its shoulders. Instead, movies like this can just be fun blockbusters again, all the while deepening the lore of this rich galaxy.
Looking even further ahead, 2027 will see the release of the Ryan Gosling-led "Star Wars: Starfighter." Evidently, Disney and Lucasfilm have no intention of taking another seven-year break between "Star Wars" movies.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026.