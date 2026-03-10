The Mandalorian Will Be Breaking A Major Rule In His Star Wars Movie

"Star Wars" is finally making its long-awaited return to the big screen. After a nearly seven year break, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring a galaxy far, far away back to a theater near you for the first time since 2019's complicated $1 billion box office hit "The Rise of Skywalker." The film will also serve as a continuation of the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," complete with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian or Mando himself) breaking one of his cardinal rules.

In an interview for the latest issue of Empire Magazine, director Jon Favreau promised that "The Mandalorian and Grog" will feature more of Pascal personally donning Mando's armor. Rather crucially, it will also include him with the helmet off, in clear violation of the Mandalorian code. We've already gotten a taste of this thanks to the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer, but there's much more to come. Here's what Favreau had to say about it:

"You'll see [Pedro] in the armor, both with and without the helmet. He's a pretty physical performer. So, we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he's doing, helmet-off."

Recall that one of the major story threads in "The Mandalorian" season 3 involved Din seeking out the Living Waters of Mandalore in order to make up for having previously (and, most pointedly, willingly) removed his helmet in front of others. So, why is taking off his helmet now? Naturally, Favreau was hesitant to reveal too much, noting: