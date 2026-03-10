Ryan Gosling's Forgotten Directorial Debut Is A Cult Fantasy Movie Worth Revisiting

Based on the initial reactions, Ryan Gosling has another hit on his hands with "Project Hail Mary." That's good news at a time when the movie industry is on precarious ground. But it also provides an opportunity to highlight Gosling's feature directorial debut, "Lost River." It didn't impress critics like "Project Hail Mary," but is well worth a revisit in 2026.

The fantasy drama seemed to upset quite a lot of people at the time. One of the harshest assessments came from Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian, who in his two-star review described the film as "colossally indulgent, shapeless, often fantastically and unthinkingly offensive and at all times insufferably conceited." But even Bradshaw had to admit to being frustrated due to the fact that the film "sometimes isn't so bad." As the reviewer went on to write, "There is something in there somewhere — striking images and moments, and the crazy energy of a folie de grandeur."

Bradshaw had identified something that would prove to be the film's saving grace. "Lost River" may have been a critical flop upon its debut, but it has since cultivated a cult following. As writer Alex Bauer noted in 2016, only two years after its release, "the film has steadily been earning some praise — its cult film status growing." Since then, plenty of folks on Letterboxd have shown their love and appreciation for "Lost River," which, with its hauntingly beautiful cinematography and heavy focus on vibe over story, might just have been ahead of its time. Today, "Lost River" might not be remembered as one of the best directorial debuts from actors, but with every passing year, it inches a little closer.