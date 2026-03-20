Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Does Tommy Shelby Die?

Major spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" ahead.

It's the question on the mind of every "Peaky Blinders" fan. Going into "The Immortal Man," the entire fanbase has wondered how a feature spin-off could possibly outdo the perfect conclusion to "Peaky Blinders" season 6 (er, make that series 6 for our friends across the pond), which saw Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby literally ride off into the sunset after coming frightfully close to ending his own life. Only a vision of his dead daughter Ruby convinces him to hold off and investigate whether the seemingly terminal illness he's been diagnosed with is actually the death sentence he assumes it to be. Having vanquished that one last enemy, he spurs his white horse away from the flaming wagon that he'd intended as his funeral pyre and ends his journey on a satisfying note.

Or not. With "The Immortal Man," series creator Steven Knight took on the additional task of trying to find another ending that would stay true to the character we've spent years following. With the action moving into the thick of WWII, this world is a very different one from what the Shelby family once held in the palm of its hand. Having apparently opted to live the rest of his life in exile, Tommy is no longer a known entity or a name that strikes fear in his enemies — in fact, most don't even remember him at all. With his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) ruling the Peaky Blinders in his stead and making quite a mess of things, the Shelby patriarch has no choice but to return to the fray ... and it costs him dearly.

Yes, "The Immortal Man" ultimately proves to be the last stand of Tommy Shelby, OBE, and a fitting one, at that.