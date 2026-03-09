Will Avatar 4 Happen? James Cameron Provides Update After Box Office Uncertainty

True and faithful believers of Eywa, rejoice! Ever since "Avatar: Fire & Ash" had the absolute temerity to "only" gross just shy of $1.5 billion (that's "billion" with a B, mind you) at the worldwide box office, the future of the space opera property has suddenly been cast in doubt. To be fair, that's partly because writer, director, and franchise mastermind James Cameron has made no secret of the fact that audiences needed to turn out in droves for the third "Avatar" movie in order to continue justifying such enormous expenditures on these blockbusters. For the man who has broken his own record for the highest-grossing films of all time, that shouldn't have been much of an issue. But given that the "Avatar" brand appears to be on the decline commercially after "Fire and Ash," such concerns about the possible "Avatar 4" didn't feel so misplaced.

But, thankfully, those fears may have been somewhat premature. While there's nothing in the way of official confirmation just yet, Cameron himself is casting doubt on the doubters, so to speak. While accepting the award for Best Film Direction at this year's Saturn Awards for his work on "Fire & Ash," Cameron briefly touched on the likelihood of moving forward with the next sequel. According to Screen Rant, the visionary filmmaker revealed that it's "very likely" that "Avatar 4" will happen ... though he cautioned that the Disney higher-ups have not yet made a final decision on this.