Will Avatar 4 Happen? James Cameron Provides Update After Box Office Uncertainty
True and faithful believers of Eywa, rejoice! Ever since "Avatar: Fire & Ash" had the absolute temerity to "only" gross just shy of $1.5 billion (that's "billion" with a B, mind you) at the worldwide box office, the future of the space opera property has suddenly been cast in doubt. To be fair, that's partly because writer, director, and franchise mastermind James Cameron has made no secret of the fact that audiences needed to turn out in droves for the third "Avatar" movie in order to continue justifying such enormous expenditures on these blockbusters. For the man who has broken his own record for the highest-grossing films of all time, that shouldn't have been much of an issue. But given that the "Avatar" brand appears to be on the decline commercially after "Fire and Ash," such concerns about the possible "Avatar 4" didn't feel so misplaced.
But, thankfully, those fears may have been somewhat premature. While there's nothing in the way of official confirmation just yet, Cameron himself is casting doubt on the doubters, so to speak. While accepting the award for Best Film Direction at this year's Saturn Awards for his work on "Fire & Ash," Cameron briefly touched on the likelihood of moving forward with the next sequel. According to Screen Rant, the visionary filmmaker revealed that it's "very likely" that "Avatar 4" will happen ... though he cautioned that the Disney higher-ups have not yet made a final decision on this.
Avatar 4 appears to be 'very likely,' though it hasn't been officially greenlit yet
Perhaps this is our cue to rest a little easier, Pandora-heads. There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the next chapter of the "Avatar" film saga, which James Cameron has already planned out at least as far as "Avatar 4" and "5" in the broadest of strokes. Still, while those concerns weren't entirely unfounded, his latest comments strike a much more promising tone. Granted, Cameron's most skeptical remarks were delivered in the immediate aftermath of production on the grueling "Fire & Ash," which was essentially made simultaneously with 2022's "The Way of Water." If Daniel Craig could continue making more James Bond movies following his rather pointed comments post-"Spectre," well, Cameron is well within his rights to do the same with "Avatar."
Of course, now begins the waiting game to see whether Disney agrees. Cameron wasn't wrong about moviegoers having the final say on whether this franchise may continue, though he may be taking that a bit more literally now. Screen Rant also reported that the director will be, in the outlet's words, "taking audience feedback into consideration." Now, whether that impacts the future (or lack thereof) of the fan-favorite Varang (Oona Chaplin) from "Fire and Ash," means we're in for more space-whale adventures with Payakan, or something much more trivial, is an open-ended question for now. Either way, this is exactly the news we've been hoping to hear.
For the time being, "Avatar: Fire & Ash" is still playing in theaters.