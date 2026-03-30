Why One Of The X-Men's Most Popular Superheroes Is Actually Their Best Secret Villain

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The X-Men's corner of the Marvel Universe is flush with minor mutant superheroes. If you're looking for the most important members of the X-Men, though, you'll have to reserve a spot for Hank McCoy/Beast, the blue-furred, Shakespeare-quoting scientist.

Beast was one of Professor X's original five students, along with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, and Angel. Originally written as a hotheaded brawler like The Thing from The Fantastic Four, he quickly grew into the team's brains and heart. Beast was not a major fixture of the Chris Claremont "X-Men" run from 1975 to 1991, which wrote out half the original cast to bring in new heroes like Wolverine and Storm. (During the 1970s, Beast joined the Avengers instead.)

However, Beast returned to the team in the 1990s, where he was also a main cast member of the "X-Men" cartoon series (played by George Buza, who later had a cameo in the first "X-Men" film). That cartoon cemented Beast as the gentlest of the X-Men. He's gone on to be a lead character in each subsequent "X-Men" cartoon, and has been played in live-action films by Kelsey Grammer and then Nicholas Hoult.

Grammar is set to return as Beast in "Avengers: Doomsday," but recent Marvel comics could portend a more sinister turn. During the Krakoa era of "X-Men" comics, specifically Benjamin Percy's "X-Force," Beast grew increasingly ruthless and eventually became an outright villain.

The first story to depict Beast as a villain was the 1995 "Age of Apocalypse" crossover, set in an alternate timeline where Beast was a sadistic mad scientist working for Apocalypse. This so-called "Dark Beast" (to separate him from the real McCoy) soon crossed over to the regular Marvel universe and became a recurring villain, and some later stories took fascinating approaches to that flipped perspective on the character.