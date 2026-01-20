X-Men: The Animated Series' Beast Actor Had A Cameo In The First Live-Action Movie

One can admire the makers of 1992's "X-Men: The Animated Series" for their gall. The world of X-Men, as it appears in Marvel Comics, is vast and complicated, involving hundreds of characters and decades of soap opera-like drama that even deep-cut fans have trouble following. The makers of "The Animated Series" elected to throw viewers into the deep end, trusting that kids would be able to keep track of the show's dozen main characters. Also, they didn't dramatically change the designs of the X-Men, allowing them to look just as silly in the cartoon as they do on the page. Specifically, they looked like the way Jim Lee designed them a few years earlier. The colorful spandex superhero costumes remained colorful.

Case in point: Wolverine still wore those silly "head wings" on his helmet. Cyclops still wore the unnecessary yellow harness. Jubilee was rarely seen without her bright yellow trench coat. Most strikingly, Beast (voiced by George Buza), was still blue, furry, and sported hair spikes like the guy in A Flock of Seagulls. Buza voiced Beast like a quiet intellectual (which the character is), not like a snarling blue wolf-person.

Buza has an acting career that stretches back to the 1970s, and attentive movie fans will likely recognize his outsize frame and character-filled face. His first screen gig was an uncredited role in an episode of "Kung Fu," followed by a bit part in the 1978 comedy "High-Ballin'." He was in "Fairy Tale Theaters," and the sitcom "Maniac Mansion." He played voice roles in some "Star Wars" cartoons, and turned up in films like "Meatballs III" and "The Brain." But fans of "X-Men" will also be happy to learn that Buza scored a bit part in Bryan Singer's 2000 live-action "X-Men" feature film.