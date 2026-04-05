HBO's First Theatrical Release Was A Western Flop That Divided Critics

HBO was obviously hoping for a grand debut at the box office with "Flashpoint." Unfortunately, the neo-Western action thriller failed to deliver, making just $3.8 million on a $10 million budget — not far off the $3.5 million grossed by "Heaven's Gate" (though in that case the movie cost United Artists somewhere between $30 to $40 million).

The reviews for "Flashpoint" were less disastrous but far from glowing. The film maintains a 57% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Roger Ebert describing it as "such a good thriller for so much of its length that it's kind of a betrayal when the ending falls apart." According to Ebert, that ending was so egregious due to fact a "key character conveniently appears out of nowhere at a crucial moment, explains everything, and resolves Kristofferson's dilemma." Otherwise, he seemed to like the film quite a bit, complimenting Kris Kristofferson and Treat Williams for their "interesting, low-key performances" and the film for establishing a believable world from which the plot naturally emerges.

Others were less impressed. Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times described "Flashpoint" as "badly contrived" and "intent on self-destructing," though he also praised Kristofferson and Williams' performances. Hank Gallo of the New York Daily News was even more critical, however, stating that "There isn't even one riveting minute of film here."

Despite such a terrible start, with "Flashpoint" falling far short of becoming one of HBO's best movies, this wasn't the end of HBO's theatrical releases. "Heaven Help Us" followed in 1985 ahead of "Volunteers" and "Sweet Dreams" that same year. More came over the course of the following decade, which is kind of amazing considering "Flashpoint" nearly killed the whole enterprise before it had even begun.