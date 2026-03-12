Gerard Butler's Forgotten Time Travel Movie With Paul Walker Is Streaming On Paramount+

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the greatest movies of all time involve time travel, like "Back to the Future." It may not have been nearly as memorable, but the king of modern trash cinema Gerard Butler ("300," "Plane") once starred in one of these sci-fi pictures alongside the late Paul Walker, known best for his work as Brian O'Connor in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The movie in question is 2003's "Timeline," which is streaming now on Paramount+. It was directed by Richard Donner ("Lethal Weapon"), with a script by Jeff Maguire ("In the Line of Fire") and George Nolfi ("Ocean's Twelve"). In its day, the movie was a major disappointment. All the same, it's a pretty wild time capsule for most of the creative team involved.

The movie centers on three students working on an archeological dig. They must travel back in time to 14th century France to rescue their professor, who is trapped in his favorite era. The movie was based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name, which made it a promising prospect. He's the only author to ever have the number one movie, TV show, and book at the same time — and it happened twice. While we were slightly beyond the era of "peak Crichton," there was still reason to believe this well could be effectively tapped.

Mind you, this was just ten years after Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" became a box office hit that changed movies forever, becoming a then-exceedingly rare $1 billion smash. Naturally, after that movie did what it did, Hollywood looked at what else Crichton had lying around to see if they could replicate that success. Not to spoil anything but "Timeline" very much was not able to replicate that success.