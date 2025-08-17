The 3 Actors Who Almost Played Paul Walker's Fast And Furious Role

It doesn't take a very astute cinéaste to see that Rob Cohen's 2001 car chase flick, "The Fast and the Furious," is an open lift of Kathryn Bigelow's 1991 heist movie "Point Break." Both films are about a sexy young FBI agent — Paul Walker in "Fast" and Keanu Reeves in "Break" — tasked with infiltrating a specialized gang of ultra-cool heisters equipped with a unique form of transport. In "Fast," the gang is made of high-octane street racers who love their cars as much as their families. In "Break," the gang is made up of laid-back surfers. Both gangs are headed by resolute and charismatic leaders who see their heisting habits as both noble and punk rock. In "Fast," it's Vin Diesel. In "Break," it's Patrick Swayze. The comparisons are myriad.

The first "Fast" film was a mere mid-budget thriller made for only $38 million, but it was a massive success and earned over $207 million at the box office. It spawned one of the most successful — and most expensive — film franchises of all time, with Walker and/or Diesel starring in the first seven films ("The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" notwithstanding). When Walker died in a car crash in 2013, the whole world felt it. By all reports, Walker was a relentlessly decent fellow in addition to a dazzling movie star. The 2015 film "Furious 7" was dedicated to his memory. It's hard to imagine the series being successful without him.

Like all major blockbusters, though, the central star wasn't necessarily a sure thing from the start. During the development of "The Fast and the Furious," Walker was on a short list of preferred actors that also included some surprising names. According to a report by CBS, Mark Wahlberg was being considered, as was Christian Bale. Most surprisingly, rapper Eminem was also asked to play Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.