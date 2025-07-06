The Forgotten Paul Walker Thriller That Launched A Franchise

Rob Cohen's 2000 conspiracy thriller "The Skulls" was a notable hit when it was first released, earning over $50 million on a $15 million budget. The film starred Paul Walker and Joshua Jackson, both rising stars from the late-'90s teen movie circuit. Jackson had recently appeared in films like "Apt Pupil," "Urban Legend," and "Cruel Intentions," while Walker had made a splash in "Pleasantville," "Varsity Blues," and "She's All That." Both of them were, naturally, all that. After "The Skulls," Jackson would continue to rise with the hit soap opera "Dawson's Creek," and Walker would appear in "The Fast and the Furious" the next year. We all know how big its sequels became.

It was a stroke of casting fortune that Walker and Jackson should star in "The Skulls" together, and as rivals, no less. The attractiveness quotient is not measurable by human tools. "The Skulls" takes place at a prestigious, expensive law school where Luke (Walker) is living on multiple scholarships. He was raised in middle-class households and feels out-of-place at his well-moneyed university. At the same time, he's dating his sweetheart Chloe (Leslie Bibb) and life is overall okay, if a little financially hard. Things seem to change for the better, though, when Luke is invited to join the Skulls, an organization in the university that is a combination fraternity and secret society. It's clearly modeled after Skull and Bones, a real club — and a very creepy, secretive one — in operation in the halls of Yale.

Luke and Caleb, the Jackson character, become "blood brothers" after staging a prank together, forcing a wedge between him and his friends. Naturally, Luke becomes involved in a web of murder, cover-ups, and conspiracies. Everything you've suspected about the rich is true.

As mentioned, "The Skulls" was a hit, although few know about the film's two direct-to-home-media sequels. "The Skulls II" was released in 2002, while "The Skulls III" arrived in 2004.