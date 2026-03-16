Marvel Movies Miss An Important Part Of The Hulk's Superhero Origin

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The Hulk is one of the most thematically rich characters in Marvel Comics' superhero roster. He's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, or Dr. Frankenstein and his creature; a tormented man and a tragic monster all-in-one. The Hulk doesn't fit neatly into the superhero box where most of his contemporaries lie, but his origin does share a key detail with theirs.

In Marvel's 1960s comic books, radioactivity was Stan Lee's go-to superpower-bestowing plot device. The Fantastic Four were transformed by cosmic radiation, Peter Parker got spider powers when a radioactive arachnid bit him, early "X-Men" issues suggested that mutants emerged due to radiation, etc. Remember, this was during the Cold War, when atomic power (and the notion it might destroy us all) was hot on everyone's mind.

The Hulk fits neatly into this, for his transformative power comes from gamma radiation. In "Incredible Hulk" #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Dr. Bruce Banner has built a "gamma bomb" for the U.S. military. When Banner rushes out to save teenager Rick Jones from a test explosion, he is doused in gamma rays, and the Hulk awakens in him.

Though the original "Incredible Hulk" comic series was soon canceled, that initial issue and the Hulk's origin was a smashing debut. So, why have all the Hulk films — from the 1977 "Incredible Hulk" TV movie pilot to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films — revised it? Oh sure, the live-action Hulks all get their powers from gamma rays that transformed meek scientist Bruce Banner. But the delivery mechanism is always changed into something other than a bomb. That undercuts one of the most important themes of the Hulk: He is the destructive power of the atomic bomb contained in a human-shaped form.