Monarch Season 2's Creepiest Storyline Pays Homage To One Of The Scariest Stories Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Monarch" season 2, episode 2.

Movies and shows about giant monsters exist in an interestingly unique place, genre-wise. As recent examples such as "Godzilla Minus One" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" prove, they can be everything from highly emotional action-dramas to Saturday morning cartoon-style blockbusters, and more. Even though they concern giant monsters like Godzilla and Kong, they often aren't thought of as horror movies in the way that most audiences generally think of horror these days. Yet these characters and their subgenre absolutely belong to the horror pedigree. For example, the original 1954 "Godzilla" was Japan's answer to the American B-movie trend of atomic age giant monster threats, films like "The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms" and "Them!" The original 1933 "King Kong" continued the tradition of stories about humans encountering dangerous wild animals in exotic foreign lands and did them one better, making the creature as large as he was untamed.

So, while giant monster media generally treats these characters with a more maximalist tone (there's just no running and hiding from Godzilla, for instance), there's still a good deal of horror heritage mixed in with them. Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" knows this very well. In fact, its latest episode, "Resonance," continues the second season's creepiest storyline, in which Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), Bill Randa (Anders Holm), and Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto) investigate a mysterious remote village on the island of Santa Soledad in Chile in the year 1957.

As they discover more about what's going on with the villagers in this episode, it seems that the series is paying homage to one of the scariest stories ever written: H.P. Lovecraft's 1931 novella "The Shadow over Innsmouth." It's a pretty neat horror tribute to see in what is otherwise a largely sci-fi/action series.