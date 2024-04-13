How Godzilla Minus One Helped Fill A Missing Piece In Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Recently, Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" made Academy Award history by winning the Best Visual Effects category, becoming the first film in the decade-spanning franchise to win an Oscar. An absolutely deserved win aside, it is one that feels both unexpected and a long time coming, with the future of the kaiju looking brighter than ever. One of the reasons why "Godzilla Minus One" is such an impactful entry can be chalked up to how humanity bands together to defeat a mammoth, indestructible force while also dealing with a socio-political situation that mirrors some of the bleakest moments in Japanese history. It is a film that ventures way beyond the spectacle of an incomprehensible beast stomping around without any regard for human lives, with the focus often shifting to the intricate inner lives of everyday citizens working together to achieve the impossible.

Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," on the other hand, tells a different kind of monster story, where the anticipation of an inevitable showdown between Godzilla and Kong is quickly subverted in favor of an iconic team-up. A visually-driven extravaganza, "Godzilla x Kong" leans heavily into "a more hyper-realistic, fully animated vibe" where the appeal is monsters brawling with each other to either prevent or accelerate a world-ending event — so says Wingard via The Hollywood Reporter. Wingard also told THR that a specific scene in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ended up becoming a direct homage to "Godzilla Minus One" after he saw a powerful shot from Yamazaki's film that was featured in its trailer.