Why Ryan Gosling Broke His Own Rule To Join The Star Wars Universe

The "Star Wars" galaxy is about to experience its biggest expansion in quite some time. We haven't gotten a new "Star Wars" movie since the release of 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," which closed out the sequel trilogy. That drought will end in 2026 thanks to "The Mandalorian and Grogu," a film that will bring the titular characters from "The Mandalorian" to the big screen for the first time. Next year, though? We'll be getting something truly new in the form of "Star Wars: Starfighter," which stars Ryan Gosling ("Barbie," "The Fall Guy") as its lead. But what convinced him to join such a massive franchise?

During an interview with Gizmodo to promote his already critically acclaimed new sci-fi movie "Project Hail Mary," Gosling was asked why he felt compelled to join the "Star Wars" universe for this particular movie, despite it violating his general rule to avoid major pre-established franchises. As he put it, it all came down to director Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine") and what was on the page. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It was Shawn's enthusiasm and his vision and the script. And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I'm glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

So far, very little has been revealed about this movie in terms of specific details. However, we know that "Star Wars: Starfighter" will take the franchise somewhere new, specifically to an unexplored place on the timeline roughly five years after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker." It's obviously hard to judge a film we know so little about, but Gosling's words, taken at face value, should be encouraging to fans.