God Of War Prime Video Series Casts Thor's Children And A Major Ragnarok Villain
Another day, another piece of hacksilver, and another batch of exciting names being added to the sprawling "God of War" cast. Prime Video's upcoming TV series clearly isn't sparing any expense when it comes to finding the best possible talent to fill in the ranks of the property's various Norse gods, demigods, villains, and more in live-action. Gamers have already gotten their (very) early taste of what this adaptation will look like, with the first official "God of War" image showing Ryan Hurst's Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus in action. Now, even more significant supporting roles have been cast — including two of Thor's meddlesome sons.
For starters, meet your Magni and Modi, folks. Thor's oldest son Magni will be portrayed by Ben Chapple, stepping in for voice actor extraordinaire Troy Baker, while middle son Modi will be played by Louis Cunningham (filling the shoes of voice actor Nolan North). The two are described as regular and recurring roles (respectively) throughout the debut season of "God of War," which makes sense considering their appearances in the game.
According to the description provided by Prime Video, viewers can expect Magni to be "Sif and Thor's eldest son. Handsome and adventurous, Magni is an excellent hunter and natural ladies' man, but the life of an immortal playboy has begun to feel hollow and Magni is yearning for a greater purpose. He is extremely protective of his younger brother, Modi." As for Modi, "Sif and Thor's middle child, Modi has a gentle disposition and an obsessive, almost insatiably curious mind. He loves puzzles and complex problems — to such an extent that he often gets lost within them and forgets everything else around him."
In addition, Evelyn Miller is playing Gna, while Island Austin will portray Thrúd. More on them below!
Prime Video's God Of War casts Gna and Thrúd
For any perpetually online fans concerned about "God of War" based on a single image released as production has barely begun — well, first of all, maybe consider going out and touching some grass. Secondly, it's worth noting that showrunner and "Star Trek" expert Ronald D. Moore is assembling an absolutely killer cast of stars. That trend continues with Magni and Modi, who combine with Baldur ("Deadpool" and "Game of Thrones" actor Ed Skrein) to make life very difficult for grumpy ol' Kratos. And fans have every reason to look forward to the next additions to the ensemble: Gna and Thrúd.
Prime Video's "God of War" is adding a much-needed change of energy to break up the otherwise male-dominated story in this adaptation. "Foundation" and "The Lovers" actor Evelyn Miller has officially joined as "God of War Ragnarök" video game antagonist Gna, who's described as "Odin's Valkyrie commander. A fierce warrior, she is devoted to her duty with a loyalty to Odin that borders on fanatical. Highly disciplined and uncompromising, she is dedicated to serving the realm, occasionally at the expense of her own wellbeing." Next and last is Island Austin as Thrúd. The youngest daughter of Thor and Sif, she's a "precocious, inquisitive, curious, and fearless, with a natural yearning for knowledge. She's gentle and kind, and often acts as a peacemaker with the rest of her troubled family. Her grandfather, Odin, sees seeds of greatness in Thrúd (mostly because she reminds him of himself) and the two have a special bond."
In other words, expect both to have serious scores to settle with Kratos and Atreus. Who said being a demigod is easy? More on "God of War" as it comes our way.