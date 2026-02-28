Monarch Season 2 May Be A Streaming Show, But It Won't Cut Any MonsterVerse Corners [Exclusive]

As the world of ongoing franchises and cinematic universes continues to stretch on and expand, fans have become used to the experience of following their favorite series as a wildly varying one. While there's always a certain level of consistency when it comes to the feature films in a cinematic universe (which are generally seen as the flagship, primary works), spin-off shows and other ancillary media can potentially be of a different caliber. Maybe the budgets are noticeably lower, or maybe the canon and lore are an odd fit, or perhaps the absence of a major character or two is painfully felt, or some combination of all of the above. In general, there's an understanding that spin-off streaming series have to cut corners somewhere, and fans just have to make do with what they can get.

That's not actually true for fans of the Legendary MonsterVerse, however, as the Apple TV spin-off series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" proves. The first season demonstrated that the series could deliver a unique story and characters of its own, which didn't require the appearance of specific characters from the movies or had to weave in and out of some upcoming plotline or major event. It was also a spectacular experience all its own, set in multiple timelines throughout the history of the titular monster-tracking organization as well as in multiple countries.

Now, at the beginning of its second season, the series is doubling down on all the elements that made it a winner upon its debut. I had the recent opportunity to speak with a handful of members of the cast and crew of the show, and during our chats, they revealed that season 2 of "Monarch" will be as tumultuous as ever, and it won't be cutting any corners.