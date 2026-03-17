Before Landman, Jacob Lofland Starred In An Underrated Sports Drama Featuring Robert Duvall

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As evidenced by his role in Jeff Nichols' 2012 drama "Mud" and multiple scenes in "Landman," Jacob Lofland is at his best in grounded, emotionally affecting dramas. But the Cooper Norris actor has proven his talents in other genres too. Lofland made the most of his small part in the beloved "Maze Runner" sci-fi trilogy and similarly did his best with a small role in "Joker: Folie à Deux." Then, there was his turn in "12 Mighty Orphans," an underrated sports movie you need to see which also features a brief appearance from the late, great Robert Duvall.

After impressing with his supporting performance in "Mud," Lofland continued to act in multiple projects despite the fact he never once considered becoming an actor prior to Nichols' American neorealist drama. Though he did venture away from the genre at times, his best performances came in more somber, gritty fare such as 2014's "Little Accidents" and, on the TV side, "Texas Rising."

Then, there's 2021's "12 Mighty Orphans," which is based on a true story and is more uplifting than most of Lofland's drama projects. In the sports drama, the actor played a member of a football team made up entirely of orphaned kids led by Luke Wilson's coach Rusty Russell. Wilson also starred in the similarly inspirational sports biopic "You Gotta Believe," which blew up on Netflix in 2024 and was from the same director as "12 Mighty Orphans." The latter, however, not only has a less saccharine title, it might be a better movie.