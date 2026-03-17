Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Fought A Giant Grizzly Bear In This Overlooked Horror Movie

Billy Bob Thornton has been acting since the late 1980s, and has plenty of under-seen gems in his filmography. Depending on your sensibility, 2015's "Into the Grizzly Maze" might qualify, but either way, it's an interesting entry in the Thornton filmography. This direct-to-video survival horror film features a surprisingly solid cast that, alongside Thornton, includes James Marsden, Thomas Jane, Piper Perabo, and Scott Glenn. More enticing than that, however, is the fact it sees them all face off against a giant grizzly bear in Alaska.

In 1996, "Sling Blade" earned Thornton a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, thereby changing his life and establishing himself as a major force in Hollywood. The man who had appeared alongside Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer in 1993's "Tombstone" and appeared in another of the best Westerns of the '90s, Jim Jarmusch's "Dead Man," had finally broken through. Since then, Thornton has enjoyed a hugely successful career that included another Oscar nomination and multiple high-profile roles. He now stars as sly West Texas oil man Tommy Norris in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," which has been yet another massive success for everyone involved.

But even someone of Thornton's stature has gone the direct-to-video route at various points, and in 2015 that's exactly what he did with "Into the Grizzly Maze." The film was directed by production designer-turned-filmmaker David Hackl, who previously worked as a second unit director and production designer on multiple films in the "Saw" franchise before directing "Saw V." Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, aside from being a ridiculous action movie, his second directorial effort, "Into the Grizzly Maze," also has strong horror elements.