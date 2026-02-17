Billy Bob Thornton's Underrated Coen Brothers Movie Is A Must-Watch

The Coen Brothers have one of the most extraordinary filmographies in movie history. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I genuinely mean it. With the notable exception of their misguided remake of "The Ladykillers," I firmly believe that all of the movies the brothers made together are either good or great (I even like "Intolerable Cruelty," a film that often gets lumped in with "The Ladykillers" as a Coens dud). This impressiveness has a curious effect: the Coens have so many bangers that some of their movies get lost in the shuffle, even though if these films had come from another director they'd be heralded as full-blown masterworks.

Take "The Man Who Wasn't There," for instance. This brilliant 2001 neo-noir should be counted as one of the top 5 Coen Brothers movies, but it seems to have none of the cultural impact of titles like "Fargo," "The Big Lebowski" (which went from box office bomb to bonafide cult classic), or "No Country For Old Men." Maybe that's about to change, though, as the fine folks at Criterion have added "The Man Who Wasn't There" to the collection this month, with a beautiful new 4K transfer supervised and approved by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Darkly funny and unapologetically bleak, "The Man Who Wasn't There" is the Coens channeling the work of James M. Cain ("Double Indemnity," "The Postman Always Rings Twice"), with a little Jim Thompson ("The Killer Inside Me") mixed in for good measure. It's a sordid tale of blackmail, murder, infidelity, UFOs, and dry cleaning, and it gets better every time you watch it. Billy Bob Thornton delivers what might be his best performance (the other two contenders would probably be "Bad Santa" and Sam Raimi's underrated "A Simple Plan") as Ed Crane, a barber living in California in 1949. While Ed narrates our tale — with Thornton delivering the narration in a delightfully flat, monotone manner — he's a man of few words.