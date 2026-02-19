Ultimate Spider-Man's Triumphant Ending Proves Marvel Canceled The Ultimate Universe Too Soon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Ultimate Spider-Man" #24 follow.

"Ultimate Spider-Man" has officially wrapped with issue #24, capping a run written by Jonathan Hickman and co-drawn by Marco Checchetto and David Messina. (For this finale, Checchetto and Messina split the duty and drew different scenes.) This presages the end of Marvel's whole "Ultimate Universe", and while "Ultimate Spider-Man" bows out on a strong note, the series still reads as if it wasn't supposed to end just yet.

It's a simple, uplifting, and victorious ending. Spider-Man defeats Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, the book's main villain. Peter's son, Richard Parker/Venom, gets the girl (Felicia Hardy/Black Cat), and the Parker family is safe and sound again. Harry Osborn has lost his wife, Gwen Stacy (who, as Mysterio, takes Fisk's place as ruler of Manhattan), but it looks like he'll be able to move on — and Peter will be there to help him.

When Harry asks Peter how he managed to never give up, the issue flashes back years, to when Peter and Mary Jane decided to tie the knot when they found out she was pregnant. That affirms what "Ultimate Spider-Man" was: A book about their marriage, and how they remained partners even as their lives kept taking turns for the weird and worse.

But the ending arrives feeling a bit muted. The announcement that the "Ultimate Universe" would end took the wind out of the whole project, "Ultimate Spider-Man" included. It's important to remember that when "Ultimate Spider-Man" debuted in 2024, it and other "Ultimate" books were hailed as a new genesis for Marvel. DC's competing "Absolute" line looked like a meager attempt to play catch-up. Instead, "Absolute DC" (especially best-selling "Absolute Batman") wound up surpassing "Ultimate Marvel." The decision to end the "Ultimate" initiative meant the early hype never returned.