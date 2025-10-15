Why Marvel's Ultimate Universe Is Ending In 2026

Marvel's new "Ultimate Universe" has largely been a success. "Ultimate Spider-Man" by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto has been a consistent best-seller, "The Ultimates" by Deniz Camp is the most brazenly political superhero book on the market, and Peach Momoko's manga-inspired "Ultimate X-Men" is a refreshing reinvention ... but you know what they say about all good things.

The "Ultimate Universe" reused the branding of the 2000s' "Ultimate Marvel," which restarted familiar Marvel characters from the ground-up. Threading that connection was the Maker, the Reed Richards from the original "Ultimate" universe (Earth-1610), who long ago turned evil. The Maker created the new Ultimate universe (Earth-6160) and twisted history to make an authoritarian dystopia.

In the kick-off mini-series "Ultimate Invasion" (by Hickman and Bryan Hitch), Tony Stark managed to imprison the Maker in a pocket dimension, but only for 24 months. After that, he'd escape, leaving Tony only two years to find heroes and fix the world. Each issue of "The Ultimates" has ended with an "X months remaining" countdown reminding readers of the ticking clock.

That clock is down to two months; the Maker will return in "Ultimate Endgame," a crossover event written by Camp beginning this December. I, and many others assumed, this was only the "Endgame" for the current story arc, just like "Avengers: Endgame" was for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while some are still expecting Marvel to say "psych," all indications suggest this really is the end. That means no character is safe in "Ultimate Endgame."

Marvel announced at New York Comic Con that all the ongoing "Ultimate" titles are concluding by April 2026. Camp also confirmed it is the "real" ending, but he also asked fans to see the bright side: "Most stories in comics don't get to end on their own terms. Ours does."