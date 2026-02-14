Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Proves Just How Influential Spock Truly Was

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 6 follow.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, which means that the characters from most previous "Star Trek" shows are distant but still well-remembered legends. Episode 5, "Series Acclimation Mil," was a homage story, featuring SAM (Kerrice Brooks) learning about the life of Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

In the latest episode, "Come, Let's Away," Vulcan War College student B'Avi (Alexander Eling) drops this quote: "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one." He attributes it only to "a famous officer," but Trekkies everywhere will recognize the source: Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who told this to his best friend Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Spock was born in the Earth year 2230 AD, almost a thousand years before this episode takes place. By our standards, quoting Spock is about the equivalent of quoting someone from the 11th century. Say, Danish King Canute the Great and his demonstration of how not even he could control the tides.

Keep in mind, Spock wasn't just a Starfleet officer. In the latter half of his life, he became a diplomat. Spock spent his twilight years living on Romulus, building diplomatic relations between his people, the Vulcans, and their belligerent cousins, the Romulans. In the 32nd century, the Vulcans and Romulans are a single people again; B'Avi's best bud is a Romulan student, Dzolo (Cecilia Lee). Some credit for that reunification goes to Spock.

Spock's friend, Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForrest Kelley), also observed of his late comrade in "Wrath of Khan" that "He's really not dead, as long as we remember him." By that metric, Spock has lived long and prospered even more.