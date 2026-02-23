Apple TV's Murderbot Episodes Are Short For A Perfectly Logical Reason

The Apple TV series "Murderbot" is easily one of the most fun science fiction shows out there, but there's just one tiny problem: the 23-minute long episodes seem to be over before you know it. While most other action or drama shows tend to be close to an hour and can sometimes feel like they're dragging on a bit, "Murderbot" moves along at a surprisingly quick clip. Sometimes it's refreshing, and sometimes it's a little frustrating because the episodes are so great that you just want more, but what gives, anyway?

In an interview with Collider, series co-creators and brothers Paul and Chris Weitz revealed that the episodes are so short because the Martha Wells novella, the first season is based on, "All Systems Red," was only 140 pages. Instead of putting in filler or making it a miniseries, they simply decided to make shorter episodes. That's the kind of logical thinking Murderbot (Alexander Skarsgård) would be proud of, because it not only keeps things expedient, but it keeps audiences wanting more. Since "Murderbot" is one of the best things the actor has ever done (and Skarsgård has been a part of some truly great movies and TV shows), seeing the end credits start to roll can feel pretty brutal.