As an adult, there are fewer things sweeter than having an entire weekend with nothing to do. You successfully avoided making plans with friends, family, or coworkers, so you can become the isolated hermit you were always meant to be. For a glorious two and a half days, it's just you, your favorite snacks, and whatever TV show you want.

But in the age of streaming, it can be hard to reach a decision on what to watch. You know you have a hankering for science fiction. You want to expand your imagination with far-out worlds and existential questions regarding new technology. But where do you even begin? After all, you know you have this weekend free, but you may be busy all next week. You don't want to commit to some long-running series you may not be able to finish until months down the line.

Fortunately, we've assembled a list of the 10 best sci-fi shows you can binge in one weekend. Assuming you start Friday night and give yourself ample time for sleep and meals, all of these shows can be reasonably finished within a standard work week break. When you go back to work on Monday, you can tell your coworkers all about this great sci-fi show they absolutely have to watch next.