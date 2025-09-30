Black Mirror Fans Will Love This Chilling Netflix Sci-Fi Series With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

This post contains spoilers for "Pantheon."

The convoluted relationship between man and machine is often the lifeblood of compelling science fiction. We've seen this play out in varying shades: violent creator-offspring dynamics in "Blade Runner," the encroachment of cybernetics on organic flesh in "Cyberpunk Edgerunners," and the absolute eradication of what makes us human in the technological dystopia of "Texhnolyze." Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" explores this concept by reimagining its ethics (or lack thereof), which is part of the reason why the series has been seminal in mainstream discourse since its release. Although newer seasons of "Black Mirror" seem to have lost their spark, it is still a worthwhile anthology that is fashioned like a revamped (and more cynical) take on classic sci-fi like "The Twilight Zone."

If you're looking for something similar in tone or thematic focus, look no further than "Pantheon" (which originally aired on AMC+ and was subsequently moved to Prime Video), the criminally overlooked sci-fi animated series that tackles some really high-concept genre tropes. The age-old question of what it means to be human is at the heart of this story, along with the horror of uploading your consciousness to ensure survival (a concept executed to the bleakest extremes in the video game, "SOMA"). The series follows three distinct protagonists: Maddie (whose deceased father's consciousness has been uploaded without her consent), Caspian (whose gifted nature is the product of being unwittingly raised in a constructed environment), and Vinod (a computer engineer whose mind has been uploaded against his will).

While these three characters lead markedly different lives, they are forced to deal with some form of deception that dehumanizes them beyond recognition. This existential malaise, mixed in with the unsavory connotations connected to unchecked AI and digital consciousness, leads to a streamlined story that pushes established genre themes to their limit. "Pantheon" spends its first season laying a brilliant (and sturdy) foundation (its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score speaks for itself!), and goes all in with its follow-up season, making it an acquired taste for those looking for something more casual and palatable. That said, is "Pantheon" worth your time?