Cyberpunk Fans Will Love This Criminally Overlooked Sci-Fi Anime Series

Director Hiroshi Hamasaki (who served as key animator for the "STEINS; GATE" anime and its companion film) plunges us into this fictional world by creating a rousing visual landscape where every micro-detail matters. For example, we do not learn the name of our boxer protagonist, Ichise, until the third episode, and our initial impression of him is purely cobbled together through his actions (as opposed to his words, since he rarely speaks).

As we watch Ichise stumble through a dilapidated bathroom while (silently) reminiscing about a violent boxing match, we immediately grasp his helplessness, even though we do not understand it yet. Throughout the initial episodes, Ichise is treated like cattle, as if he has already lost his chance at claiming humanity due to his socioeconomic status. An orphan forced into doing the bidding of those who "own" him, Ichise barely reacts to the violence inflicted on him, as he has internalized that resistance is futile amid such a cruel society.

But Ichise is a fighter. He swings his punches on instinct, and the boxing matches he's forced to fight in for survival have unwittingly shaped his borderline-animalistic sense of emotionality. The reactions to his surroundings are detached and visceral at once, which explains why he launches into agonized fits of rage when provoked and pushed into uncomfortable situations. So when a powerful member of society assaults him with obvious glee, he instinctively fights back to protect himself. But there is a price to pay for such perceived transgressions, leading up to one of the most disturbingly horrific scenes in anime: Ichise is hunted down in the crumbling alleyways of Lux, where one of his arms and legs are viciously cut off to remind him that he can never be seen as human.

As Ichise drags his dismembered limbs with him through the apathetic city, "Texhnolyze" makes it clear that empathy is a defunct sentiment in Lux, where it's every man for himself. Actually, it's worse — this is a society where only the powerful and opportunistic prevail, as anyone unfortunate enough to suffer becomes a prime target for exploitation. After Ichise is granted a second chance at life with the titular texhnolyzation process (similar to getting cybernetic implants, but much more morally dubious), this rebirth is less of a miracle and more of a cruel play by fate, which remains indifferent to individual suffering.