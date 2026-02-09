The Most Bonkers Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Is Streaming On Hulu

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most outlandish dinosaur movie of 2025 is finally available to stream from the comfort of home. The movie in question is director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War," which he made after it was rejected by Hollywood. It became something of a word-of-mouth indie hit last year after a limited theatrical release and VOD release. Now, though, you can at long last check it out from your own couch via a mainstream subscription streaming service. Get ready for some truly gonzo prehistoric action.

Streaming now on Hulu, "Primitive War" is based on the novel of the same name by Ethan Pettus. It takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968 and centers on a search and rescue team sent to an isolated jungle valley in search of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the valley, they discover that dinosaurs have somehow been unleashed upon the world. Chaos ensues. Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), Jeremy Piven ("Entourage"), and Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") star.

"Primitive War" was previously available to watch at home on VOD as of October last year, with a physical media release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD also following several weeks later. But this is the first time that it has been available to subscribers of a streaming platform, opening it up to a whole new audience.

I previously called Sparke's adaptation the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. That may seem like a bold statement, but for anyone who has grown a little tired of the "Jurassic World" movies in recent years, this offers a very different flavor of cinematic entertainment centered around prehistoric creatures. It's also a hugely impressive demonstration of indie filmmaking spirit, doing a lot with a little.