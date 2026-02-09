The Most Bonkers Dinosaur Movie Of 2025 Is Streaming On Hulu
The most outlandish dinosaur movie of 2025 is finally available to stream from the comfort of home. The movie in question is director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War," which he made after it was rejected by Hollywood. It became something of a word-of-mouth indie hit last year after a limited theatrical release and VOD release. Now, though, you can at long last check it out from your own couch via a mainstream subscription streaming service. Get ready for some truly gonzo prehistoric action.
Streaming now on Hulu, "Primitive War" is based on the novel of the same name by Ethan Pettus. It takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968 and centers on a search and rescue team sent to an isolated jungle valley in search of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the valley, they discover that dinosaurs have somehow been unleashed upon the world. Chaos ensues. Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), Jeremy Piven ("Entourage"), and Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") star.
"Primitive War" was previously available to watch at home on VOD as of October last year, with a physical media release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD also following several weeks later. But this is the first time that it has been available to subscribers of a streaming platform, opening it up to a whole new audience.
I previously called Sparke's adaptation the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. That may seem like a bold statement, but for anyone who has grown a little tired of the "Jurassic World" movies in recent years, this offers a very different flavor of cinematic entertainment centered around prehistoric creatures. It's also a hugely impressive demonstration of indie filmmaking spirit, doing a lot with a little.
Primitive War is finally available on a major streaming service
2025 saw "Jurassic World Rebirth" hit theaters over the summer. It was viewed by many as a marked improvement over 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," but it also played things pretty safe. For whatever reason, there just aren't that many rival dinosaur movies made at the studio level, with the "Jurassic" franchise holding a borderline monopoly on the sub-genre.
Thankfully, Luke Sparke has now offered an alternative. He made "Primitive War" for a shockingly low budget, pegged at less than $10 million. For context, "Rebirth" cost an estimated $180 million. One might imagine that would mean skimping on the action, but Sparke's movie is more than two hours straight-up overflowing with dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes. What's more, the film includes them in some truly audacious set pieces that only become all the more impressive when one understands that they were realized on a shoestring budget.
One couldn't accuse this film of being high art, but that's not the point, really. It delivers the goods in the ways that matter. It's not the motion picture of choice for those looking for Oscar-worthy acting, but for those seeking the kind of truly absurd dino flick that "Jurassic World" could never be? This is worth checking out. It's violent, over the top, and an otherwise wild ride.
Sparke has even announced that "Primitive War 2" is in the works, with a 2027 release currently being eyed. Production is expected to start soon, taking place in the director's native country of Australia. So, while we're waiting for that film, viewers now have the perfect opportunity to catch up on all the dino-bedlam before we see where this thing's heading next.
