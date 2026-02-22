Why Batman: The Animated Series Couldn't Use The DC Villain Firefly At First
When "Batman: The Animated Series" aired on Fox Kids, the production team had to deal with some strict censors. Even if it was an action cartoon (and pretty mature), the network still frowned on killing off characters. Hence, an episode like the Emmy-winning "Robin's Reckoning," which told the Boy Wonder's origin yet had to obscure the death of Dick Grayson's parents.
There was also a ban on vampire villains, so an episode pitch featuring the villain Nocturna was shelved. (Nocturna later made her animated debut on "Batman: Caped Crusader.") Another banned bad guy? The often-underrated Batman villain Firefly/Garfield Lynns. Firefly doesn't just have a mask and jetpack to match his insect namesake, he's also a pyromaniac and an arsonist. Unfortunately, as writer-producer Paul Dini told Wizard Magazine in 1997, Fox Kids wouldn't let "Batman" use any villains who employed fire as a weapon.
Firefly first appeared during the series' relaunch, "The New Batman Adventures," which moved to the more permissible Kids' WB. Voiced by Mark Rolston, Firefly debuted in "Torch Song" and returned in "Legends of the Dark Knight," which features some kids telling imaginary stories about Batman. (One of those stories is a Frank Miller-endorsed adaptation of "The Dark Knight Returns.") At an abandoned theater, they run into Firefly; he's planning to burn it down for an arson job and doesn't mind catching children in the crossfire. Thankfully, the kids meet the real Batman (Kevin Conroy) when he shows up to stop Firefly.
The 2004 cartoon "The Batman," which aired on Kids' WB then Cartoon Network, was also able to feature Firefly (Jason Marsden), without any apparent issues from censors.
New Batman Adventures melded the Silver Age and Modern Age Firefly
Like most Batman villains, Firefly has grown from silly to scary over the decades. When he debuted in 1952's "Detective Comics" #184 (by France Herron and Dick Sprang), his gimmick wasn't even centered on fire, but light. Garfield Lynns was a special effects artist who became Firefly and used lighting tricks to commit crimes.
With an underwhelming gimmick and costume, he wasn't used much afterward. In the 1990s, during the "Knightfall" storyline, writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan reimagined Firefly as a fire-obsessed arsonist. (The Joker cracks wise that Firefly has been locked up in Arkham for so long that everyone had forgotten about him.)
Nolan's new Firefly suit — colored black, with a flamethrower, sharper wings, and a bug-eyed gas mask — became the template for future iterations, including the Firefly on "New Batman Adventures."
"Torch Song" combined the new Firefly with the old one's background, depicting Garfield Lynns as a pyrotechnics expert. After his girlfriend and employer, pop star Cassidy (Karla DeVito), dumps him, he tries to kill her during a concert by sabotaging the pyrotechnics. When that fails, he crafts the Firefly persona and begins stalking Cassidy. "Torch Song" isn't exactly "Perfect Blue," a still-relevant animated horror film featuring a deranged fan stalking a pop star, but it's a sharp introduction to Firefly and his obsessive tendencies.
Rich Fogel, writer of "Torch Song," has revealed (in an interview with YouTube channel Watchtower Database) that he intended a sequel to the episode. Cassidy, who looks terrified but entranced at the sight of fire in the conclusion of "Torch Song," would've become a new Firefly herself. Like Firefly's appearance on the OG "Batman: The Animated Series," this wasn't meant to be.