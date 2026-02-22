Why Batman: The Animated Series Couldn't Use The DC Villain Firefly At First

When "Batman: The Animated Series" aired on Fox Kids, the production team had to deal with some strict censors. Even if it was an action cartoon (and pretty mature), the network still frowned on killing off characters. Hence, an episode like the Emmy-winning "Robin's Reckoning," which told the Boy Wonder's origin yet had to obscure the death of Dick Grayson's parents.

There was also a ban on vampire villains, so an episode pitch featuring the villain Nocturna was shelved. (Nocturna later made her animated debut on "Batman: Caped Crusader.") Another banned bad guy? The often-underrated Batman villain Firefly/Garfield Lynns. Firefly doesn't just have a mask and jetpack to match his insect namesake, he's also a pyromaniac and an arsonist. Unfortunately, as writer-producer Paul Dini told Wizard Magazine in 1997, Fox Kids wouldn't let "Batman" use any villains who employed fire as a weapon.

Firefly first appeared during the series' relaunch, "The New Batman Adventures," which moved to the more permissible Kids' WB. Voiced by Mark Rolston, Firefly debuted in "Torch Song" and returned in "Legends of the Dark Knight," which features some kids telling imaginary stories about Batman. (One of those stories is a Frank Miller-endorsed adaptation of "The Dark Knight Returns.") At an abandoned theater, they run into Firefly; he's planning to burn it down for an arson job and doesn't mind catching children in the crossfire. Thankfully, the kids meet the real Batman (Kevin Conroy) when he shows up to stop Firefly.

The 2004 cartoon "The Batman," which aired on Kids' WB then Cartoon Network, was also able to feature Firefly (Jason Marsden), without any apparent issues from censors.