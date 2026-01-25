How Frank Miller Felt About Batman: The Animated Series' The Dark Knight Returns Homage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The last few decades of comics and movies have cemented Batman as the quintessential "dark superhero," but all of the campy Batmen in the Adam West mold are just as valid an interpretation. There are few better illustrations of this dichotomy than "Legends of the Dark Knight," one of the best episodes of "The New Batman Adventures" (a continuation of "Batman: The Animated Series" with the same cast and crew).

Directed by Dan Riba and co-written by series co-creator Bruce Timm and Robert Goodman, "Legends" features three young kids in Gotham City imagining stories about Batman. That prompts two imaginary segments where the show shifts art styles. In the first, Matt (Ryan O'Donohue) shares a lighthearted tale about Batman (Gary Owens) and Robin (Brianne Siddall) stopping the Joker (Michael McKean) from robbing a music museum. The segment is drawn in the style of 1950s Batman artist Dick Sprang; it even features the Joker trying to crush Batman & Robin inside of a giant piano.

But Matt's friend Carrie (Anndi McAfee) decides to school him on what Batman's really like. Carrie imagines herself as Robin, while she and a bulky, brutal Batman (Michael Ironside) fight a vicious gang called the Mutants. This second segment is a heavily abbreviated adaptation of the O.G. "dark Batman" story, Frank Miller's 1986 "The Dark Knight Returns," which introduced a new female Robin: Carrie Kelley.

Timm discussed the episode when interviewed for the "Modern Masters" book series, including how (on the advice of then DC Comics Publisher Paul Levitz) the "New Batman Adventures" team notified Miller they were making it. His only request was that they send him a copy of the finished episode. Miller has since said he doesn't like watching Batman movies, but according to Timm, he loved "Legends of the Dark Knight."