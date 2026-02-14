Stephen King's Most Terrifying Characters Have Been Played By Two Brothers

Horror author Stephen King is pretty prolific, with numerous film and television adaptations of his work that range from the great to the truly terrible. Drawing from his novels, novellas, and short stories, Stephen King movies and TV shows frequently feature at least one terrifying character, and some are scarier than others. Two of the most terrifying are Randall Flagg from "The Stand" and Pennywise from "It," as the former is a sort of dimension-hopping antichrist and the latter is a giant space spider who feeds on fear when not disguised as a clown. What's interesting is that Flagg and Pennywise have both been played by Skarsgård brothers.

In 2020, Alexander Skarsgård starred as Flagg in the Paramount+ miniseries adaptation of "The Stand," while his younger brother Bill Skarsgård played Pennywise in director Andy Muschietti's "It" and "It: Chapter Two" films. Both Skarsgård's are charming, handsome actors, so it's a lot of fun seeing them get weird and creepy in King adaptations. Their characters and the stories they're in are wildly different, but it's still neat that Skarsgårds both play King's scariest villains. (Bill Skarsgård also appeared on the Stephen King-inspired TV series "Castle Rock.")