All The Movie Trailers Expected To Debut During The 2026 Super Bowl

One of the biggest entertainment events of the year is just around the corner. The Super Bowl is taking place this Sunday, with the New England Patriots facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX (which took place in 2015). For movie fans, it also means a great many new trailers will be coming our way for some of the biggest releases of 2026. So, what trailers can we expect, exactly?

2025 saw everything from "Smurfs" to "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" advertised during the big game. And while not everything gets confirmed ahead of time, we already have a strong sense of which movies will receive the spotlight during Super Bowl LX as it unfolds in San Francisco, California. Here is a list of movies that are reported to be getting trailers on Sunday (per Variety):

"The Mandalorian and Grogu"

"Supergirl"

"Disclosure Day"

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

"Minions 3"

"Scream 7"

"Michael"

As is often the case, some of these trailers will hit the internet ahead of time. Paramount, for example, has already released the "Scream 7" Super Bowl spot online, which you can watch right here. As for some other big movies that might get fresh looks during the game, it's been said that "Toy Story 5" is a maybe, as is "Hoppers," an original Pixar film that's due to open in theaters in March.

That would make a lot of sense, given that Pixar hasn't had an outright original success in some time, with "Elio" flopping just last year. For the moment, though, fans can for sure expect to see more from "Star Wars," DC, Steven Spielberg, Nintendo, the Minions, and Michael Jackson on the big game day.