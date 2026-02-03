All The Movie Trailers Expected To Debut During The 2026 Super Bowl
One of the biggest entertainment events of the year is just around the corner. The Super Bowl is taking place this Sunday, with the New England Patriots facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX (which took place in 2015). For movie fans, it also means a great many new trailers will be coming our way for some of the biggest releases of 2026. So, what trailers can we expect, exactly?
2025 saw everything from "Smurfs" to "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" advertised during the big game. And while not everything gets confirmed ahead of time, we already have a strong sense of which movies will receive the spotlight during Super Bowl LX as it unfolds in San Francisco, California. Here is a list of movies that are reported to be getting trailers on Sunday (per Variety):
-
"The Mandalorian and Grogu"
-
"Supergirl"
-
"Disclosure Day"
-
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"
-
"Minions 3"
-
"Scream 7"
-
"Michael"
As is often the case, some of these trailers will hit the internet ahead of time. Paramount, for example, has already released the "Scream 7" Super Bowl spot online, which you can watch right here. As for some other big movies that might get fresh looks during the game, it's been said that "Toy Story 5" is a maybe, as is "Hoppers," an original Pixar film that's due to open in theaters in March.
That would make a lot of sense, given that Pixar hasn't had an outright original success in some time, with "Elio" flopping just last year. For the moment, though, fans can for sure expect to see more from "Star Wars," DC, Steven Spielberg, Nintendo, the Minions, and Michael Jackson on the big game day.
What movies are sitting it out during Super Bowl LX?
Perhaps just as big as what will be included during the Super Bowl this year is what won't be included. So, who is sitting it out? Netflix, Apple Original Films, Sony, and Warner Bros. are said to not be releasing any trailers at all, per Deadline. However, it's said that "Supergirl" will be teased during the Puppy Bowl, which also takes place Sunday. That makes sense, given that Krypto from "Superman" is returning in that film.
With Sony sitting it out, that means we won't be getting a trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which is surprising given that it opens theatrically in July. Marvel has often had a presence during the game, seeing as it gets tens of millions of eyeballs on these movies. But that's not all, as Disney is evidently not going to release a new trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" during the game, either. Again, that might seem surprising, at least on the surface.
That said, Marvel has already released four character-focused "Doomsday" teaser trailers, so it may want to take a breather before releasing a more proper trailer. Disney may also believe that "Doomsday" deserves the full spotlight, not just part of it. Other big movies that aren't expected to be showcased include Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey and Disney's live-action "Moana," among others.
As for why? It's incredibly expensive to release a trailer during the Super Bowl. NBC is reportedly charging around $10 million for a 30-second ad spot. That's a tremendous amount of money, and for many Hollywood power players, the juice isn't worth the squeeze. Committing such financial resources requires absolute confidence that it's money well spent.
Super Bowl LX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, February 8.