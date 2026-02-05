How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Pulled Off Those Amazing Deep Space Nine Returns [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 5 to follow.

"Starfleet Academy" takes "Star Trek" to the classroom, and the latest episode uses a stock school program plot: the life-changing school project. The episode spotlights SAM (Kerrice Brooks), a Kasqian or species of holographic intelligences, also called "Photonics". (The episode's title, "Series Acclimation Mil," is what SAM's name stands for.)

Sent by her people to learn about organic races, SAM is not just a student, she's an emissary. So, she decides to research the most famous emissary in Starfleet history: Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Assigned to the eponymous space station orbiting the planet Bajor, Sisko was chosen by the Prophets, which were noncorporeal aliens that inhabited a wormhole near Bajor and were revered by the Bajorans as gods. At the end of "Deep Space Nine," Sisko ascended to join the Prophets in their Celestial Temple ... but history recorded his fate as a question mark.

SAM's quest to uncover Sisko's fate feels almost like "Star Trek" riffing on "Citizen Kane," a film about a journalist trying to find the key to a departed man's life story. The only problem for SAM is that "Starfleet Academy" is set 800 years after "Deep Space Nine," so there's no one left who personally knew Sisko she can interview. Or is there?

Visiting the Sisko museum, SAM sees a holographic recording of Sisko's son, Jake (Cirroc Lofton reprising his "DS9" role). Later, she gets to meet another hologram of Jake, stored in his unpublished manuscript "Anslem." Who gives SAM this book? Her teacher, who's none other than the latest incarnation of Sisko's old friend, Dax ("Star Trek: Lower Decks" star Tawny Newsome, who also co-wrote the episode).

/Film's Jacob Hall spoke with "Starfleet Academy" showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about how these cameos came about.