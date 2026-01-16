What Are Photonics? Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Holographic Characters Explained

In the world of "Star Trek," the idea that a humanoid hologram could possess consciousness dates back to the 1988 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Elementary, Dear Data." There, Geordi (LeVar Burton) is shown playing a Sherlock Holmes game with Data (Brent Spiner) on the holodeck, only for the pair to discover that Data's android brain is too advanced for the pre-written detective stories in the ship's database; in other words, he can solve the cases too easily. As such, Geordi asked the ship's computer to create a nemesis for them to match wits with. The computer then proceeded to create Professor Moriarty (Daniel Davis), an ultra-intelligent hologram that, over the course of the episode, revealed that he had self-awareness and a consciousness of his own (making him a nemesis worthy of Data).

Since that episode, "Star Trek" has returned, time and again, to the idea that holograms can be imbued with life. They are, in "Star Trek" parlance, "photonics," meaning they are life forms made of photons. The computers are so advanced on "Star Trek," they can manifest artificial consciousness by accident. This was most deeply explored on "Star Trek: Voyager," in which the U.S.S. Voyager's crew was required to leave their Emergency Medical Hologram (Robert Picardo) running 24/7 after their flesh-and-blood medical staff died in an accident. The Doctor eventually developed a consciousness and personality of his own.

Because he's only made of light and force-fields, the Doctor doesn't age. This, in turn, allowed Picardo to reprise the Doctor for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a series set eight centuries after the events of "Voyager." But as it happens, the Doctor's not the only photonic on the show. One of his students, Series Acclimation Mil or Sam (Kerrice Brooks) is a Kasqian, which is a kind of hologram.