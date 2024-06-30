How Emergency Medical Holograms In Star Trek Actually Work

In the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," titled "Caretaker," the U.S.S. Voyager is magically whisked clear across the galaxy by a super-powerful alien seeking compatible DNA it could use for breeding purposes. The Voyager is grievously damaged by the whisking and multiple crew members die, including the ship's entire medical staff. To assist with all the injuries, one of the Voyager crewmates activates the ship's Emergency Medical Hologram, an ultrasophisticated program that holographically projects an artificial doctor into the middle of sickbay.

The artificial doctor — played on "Voyager" by Robert Picardo — is capable of scanning patients, surmising what treatment might be needed, and can even administer medicine or perform surgery (the EMH has tangible substance thanks to force fields). Because he was designed for emergencies, the EMH was programmed to have a snippy, impatient personality. Whenever he is activated, he merely barks out: "Please state the nature of the medical emergency."

EMHs are, in the timeline of "Voyager," a brand-new technology, and not all ships have them. Because the "Voyager" was stranded seventy years from Earth without a medical staff, the crew found they had to leave their EMH running in order to have a doctor at all. Unexpectedly, the EMH begins learning new information, develops a personality, and even develops consciousness. By the end of the series, the EMH will have hobbies, emotions, political causes, and artistic ambitions.

But what are the technical details of an EMH? How prevalent did they become after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager?" And who was the real-life human that the EMH was programmed to look like? Read on, curious Trekkies, and find out.