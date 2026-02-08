Landman's Andy Garcia Starred In A Failed Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Classic Action Figure Line

"Landman" fans will know Andy Garcia as the deceptively charming cartel leader Danny "Gallino" Morrell. But what many likely won't know is that Garcia co-starred in 2016's "Max Steel," a sci-fi superhero film based on a cartoon that was, in turn, based on Mattel's classic line of action figures. Despite that pedigree, the movie was a massive bomb, bringing in $6.3 million globally and achieving that rare feat of garnering a 0% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Landman" has become a major hit for Paramount+, setting the charmingly jaded Billy Bob Thornton loose on the plains of West Texas to wisecrack, pump oil, and contemplate how his life became what he calls "one big tragic cartoon." But while Thornton's performance is the main draw, the show has so much else working in its favor, not least an outstanding ensemble that includes greats such as Demi Moore alongside relative newcomers such as Jacob Lofland, who made his debut in a beloved Matthew McConaughey movie. Then, there's Garcia, whose oddly congenial drug kingpin became a big part of "Landman" season 2, making the show even better than it had been the prior season.

An awful crime thriller convinced Taylor Sheridan to cast Andy Garcia in "Landman" but had the show co-creator seen "Max Steel" he might well have hesitated. The movie is one of the biggest cinematic disasters of the last decade, and one of four films to feature Garcia that earned the dreaded 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. But what made it such a blunder? Well, it certainly wasn't the actor, who was one of the only positives in the film.