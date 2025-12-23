Landman Fans Need To Watch Andy Garcia's '80s Ridley Scott Crime Thriller

Andy Garcia's performance in an awful '80s crime thriller impressed Taylor Sheridan so much that he cast him on "Landman." This shows that no matter how bad some of his projects are at times, Garcia can still deliver the goods and make an impression on viewers. However, the actor also made some entertaining crime flicks back then, with Ridley Scott's 1989 thriller "Black Rain" being a particular standout.

"Black Rain" is a fish-out-of-water cop story that sees Garcia and Michael Douglas play a pair of New York City detectives who get pulled into the Japanese criminal underworld. Basically, they are tasked with escorting a Yakuza member from the United States to Japan, but their mission goes awry after the criminal escapes en route to Osaka, forcing our heroes to deliver justice in a world they don't understand.

"Black Rain" isn't often ranked among the upper echelon of Scott's filmography, but that's only because classics like "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," "Thelma & Louise," and "Black Hawk Down" overshadow it. Be that as it may, "Landman" fans will gravitate toward "Black Rain," even though both projects see Garcia play entirely different types of characters. With that in mind, let's dig into the wonders of Scott's overlooked '80s crime thriller.