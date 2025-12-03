An Awful Crime Thriller Convinced Taylor Sheridan To Cast Andy Garcia In Landman

If Taylor Sheridan likes your work, he might write a part specifically for you in one of his hit crime dramas. After all, Jon Hamm claims his "Landman" audition was the easiest of his career, as Sheridan summoned him for a meeting and offered him the part on the spot. Similarly, Sheridan convinced Billy Bob Thornton to star in "Landman" because he wrote the oil drama with him in mind.

What's more, some actors' less-than-stellar career moments were enough to inspire Sheridan to bring them into the "Landman" family. In an interview with Variety, Andy Garcia — who plays the cartel leader Danny "Gallino" Morrell — revealed that Sheridan cast him after enjoying his performance in a 1986 crime thriller with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes:

"He was a fan of a movie I did many years ago called '8 Million Ways to Die,' and I played this crazy young drug guy, and he killed people. Not so much like Gallino, but maybe it's Gallino when he was 18. I think he writes to people. [...] I think he understood it based on the work he had seen me do over the years, and what he had felt was my voice, my persona."

Garcia has built quite a career on playing criminals and intimidating characters, often in better movies than "8 Million Ways to Die." His tough guy persona makes him a perfect fit for one of the truly great Taylor Sheridan series, but it's interesting to learn that Hal Ashby's reviled effort — which boasts a writing credit from Oliver Stone — sparked his imagination. That said, "8 Million Ways to Die" has some high-profile fans, despite being lambasted by most critics.