How To Watch Jessie Buckley And Paul Mescal's Hamnet At Home

Shakespeare enthusiasts, Jessie Buckley Nation, and fans of filmmaker Chloé Zhao and her unabashedly earnest approach to storytelling, this is for you. After plenty of hype, the deeply moving tearjerker "Hamnet" arrived in United States theaters late last year and has since emerged as one of the leading contenders at this year's Academy Awards. Lead actor Jessie Buckley is now considered the frontrunner to win Best Actress, while the show-stopping ending remains one of 2025's most discussed and celebrated (and debated) moments in film. In other words, this is no mere Oscar-bait picture, and those who missed it in theaters the first time around — or simply want to revisit this in the wake of its recent Oscars attention — now have the perfect opportunity to check it out.

Universal Pictures has announced that "Hamnet" will be making its debut on digital platforms beginning on February 3, 2026. The film will be made available to purchase or rent on all the usual online providers like Amazon, Apple, Fandango at Home, and more. Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet" tells the (semi-true) tale of how William Shakespeare was inspired to create his famous play "Hamlet," following the death of his and Anne Hathaway's son, Hamnet. Paul Mescal stars as the Bard, while Buckley portrays his wife (renamed as Agnes in this retelling).

What's more, however, "Hamnet" will also be available to purchase on home media for physical media enthusiasts just in time for the Academy Awards broadcast.