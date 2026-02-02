How To Watch Jessie Buckley And Paul Mescal's Hamnet At Home
Shakespeare enthusiasts, Jessie Buckley Nation, and fans of filmmaker Chloé Zhao and her unabashedly earnest approach to storytelling, this is for you. After plenty of hype, the deeply moving tearjerker "Hamnet" arrived in United States theaters late last year and has since emerged as one of the leading contenders at this year's Academy Awards. Lead actor Jessie Buckley is now considered the frontrunner to win Best Actress, while the show-stopping ending remains one of 2025's most discussed and celebrated (and debated) moments in film. In other words, this is no mere Oscar-bait picture, and those who missed it in theaters the first time around — or simply want to revisit this in the wake of its recent Oscars attention — now have the perfect opportunity to check it out.
Universal Pictures has announced that "Hamnet" will be making its debut on digital platforms beginning on February 3, 2026. The film will be made available to purchase or rent on all the usual online providers like Amazon, Apple, Fandango at Home, and more. Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet" tells the (semi-true) tale of how William Shakespeare was inspired to create his famous play "Hamlet," following the death of his and Anne Hathaway's son, Hamnet. Paul Mescal stars as the Bard, while Buckley portrays his wife (renamed as Agnes in this retelling).
What's more, however, "Hamnet" will also be available to purchase on home media for physical media enthusiasts just in time for the Academy Awards broadcast.
Get a copy of Hamnet on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 3, 2026
The best moment to watch "Hamnet" was the first day it was available to watch on the nearest big screen; the second best moment is, well, just about now. Writer/director Chloé Zhao's rather vindicating effort easily stands as one of the must-see films from the last year, particularly now that it's primed for a strong showing at the 2026 Academy Awards. But there's still plenty of time to catch up, and the savvy marketing team is getting all their ducks in a row to give this movie maximum exposure before then.
"Hamnet" will officially be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD almost exactly a month from now: March 3, 2026. Not coincidentally, that's less than two weeks before the Oscars ceremony is held at the famous Dolby Theater in Hollywood and airs live on ABC and streams on Hulu on March 15. Better yet, both digital and physical copies will come loaded with bonus features and extras to really dig into the making of the film, including a director's commentary track, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more:
FAMILY IS FOREVER – Step behind the scenes of "Hamnet" and witness the heartwarming connections forged between Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and the young "Shakespeare children," culminating in a moving performance of Macbeth's witches and unforgettable moments with director Chloé Zhao.
CULTIVATING CREATIVITY – Discover how Chloé Zhao's visionary direction and infectious warmth inspired Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Maggie O'Farrell to bring "Hamnet" to life. Join the cast and crew as they share joyful memories and celebrate the creative magic behind the scenes.
RECREATING THE TUDOR PERIOD – Explore the extraordinary craftsmanship that built "Hamnet"'s immersive Tudor world, from the stunning recreation of the Globe Theatre to the meticulous period costumes and sets, this featurette invites you to experience the artistry that made history come alive.
DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY WITH CHLOÉ ZHAO