Roger Ebert Tore Apart A Movie That Teamed Up Liam Neeson With Leonard Nimoy

There's no doubting Roger Ebert's standing as one of the great critics but he certainly had some perplexing takes in his time. One example was when Ebert gave a perfect score to an extremely weird fantasy horror or when he gave a full four stars to a mediocre Samuel L. Jackson thriller. With 1988's "The Good Mother," however, he was right on the money when he described the movie as having been "made with the best of intentions and the worst of screenplays."

"The Good Mother" is an adaptation of Sue Miller's novel of the same name — a book that seems to have been well-received. A New York Times review surmised that "this powerful novel proves as subtle as it is dramatic, as durable — in its emotional afterlife — as it is instantly readable." The film adaptation, however, made Roger Ebert write: "'The Good Mother' is one of the most confused and conflicted serious movies in a long time."

This was the 1988 Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson flop that caused "Star Trek V" to be delayed. But it did a lot more than that. The odd little drama was directed by none other than Leonard Nimoy himself, who apparently wanted to subvert societal views on civil courts and sexual liberation, but ended up making a movie wherein Liam Neeson exposes himself to a little kid and he's somehow not the bad guy. Thankfully, Ebert saw "The Good Mother" for what it was. He gave the film just a single star and took Nimoy to task for essentially making a movie without having a single clue as to what it was actually about.