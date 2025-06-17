This Diane Keaton And Liam Neeson Flop Caused Star Trek V To Be Delayed

Trekkies will likely be able to tell you how difficult William Shatner's 1989 film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" was to make. There was a labor strike early in production, and an attempt to pull a fast one on the Teamsters Union, leading to a mysterious truck explosion (which may or may not have been related). There was also an issue with the film's SFX, as the studio couldn't afford to hire Industrial Light & Magic, forcing them to hire a cheaper replacement at the last minute. It also suffered from a bad script conceived of by Shatner himself. One of the stipulations of his contract dictated that he would take a lower salary on "Star Trek IV" if he got to direct and write a treatment for "Star Trek V." What he came up with, though, wasn't terribly polished.

Then, at the end of all that, the film bombed. It made only $63 million on a $33 million budget (low for a Trek movie), and it was panned by critics; it sports a 23% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 53 reviews. Most Trekkies consider it the worst, or at least one of the worst, movies in the "Star Trek" series. It was a relief that Paramount elected to make a "Star Trek VI" in 1991, otherwise this would have been a very rotten finale to a 25-year-old sci-fi franchise.

Oh yes, and the film was delayed. It seems that Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in "Star Trek V," couldn't begin filming until he was done with a high-profile directing job. In 1988, Nimoy helmed a film called "The Good Mother," a traditional weepie with Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, planning to move to Spock thereafter. Perhaps it was part of the "Star Trek V" curse, but "The Good Mother" also tanked. Nimoy talked about "Mother" in a 1988 interview with the Sacramental news station KCRA.