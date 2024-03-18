William Shatner Regrets His Biggest Star Trek Failure

In his vast career, William Shatner has directed five features. Three of them were documentaries about the making of "Star Trek" including "The Captains" in 2011, "Get a Life!" in 2012, and "Chaos on the Bridge" in 2014. Prior to these, Shatner also helmed a 2002 sci-fi film called "Groom Lake," which he co-wrote with the notorious "Star Trek" producer Maurice Hurley.

Shatner's highest-profile directing gig, however, came in 1989 with the release of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." To this day, "Star Trek V" is considered the least of the "Star Trek" movies, lambasted for its clunky script, weird central conceit, and cheap special effects. In the film, the U.S.S. Enterprise is hijacked by Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill), the half-brother of Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Sybok flies the ship to the very center of the galaxy where he hopes to meet God face-to-face. Along the way, Sybok converts several Enterprise crew members to his cult of joy and pain-free living. The film's climax features the appearance of God Himself ... or rather a very powerful psychic alien who claims to be God in order to steal a starship.

Kirk (Shatner) is the one who asks the logical question of why God would need a starship.

It's an odd concept, but appropriately ambitious for the franchise. How would the humanist universe of "Star Trek" react to the physical appearance of God? It posits interesting questions about faith and the nature of the universe. Sadly, the film was largely bungled, mostly thanks to a rushed script, studio cuts, a writer's strike, and myriad other production troubles.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shatner expressed extreme regret over how "Star Trek V" turned out, feeling that he should have been able to push back against Paramount.