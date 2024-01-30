The 'Brain-Melting' Star Trek Hot Take That Shaped The Entire MCU

At the beginning of William Shatner's 1989 film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-A is on shore leave, taking a much-needed breather while their ship undergoes extensive repairs and improvements. Scotty (James Doohan) and Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) are overseeing the repairs back on the ship. Chekhov (Walter Koenig) and Sulu (George Takei) are hiking together in Yosemite while Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Captain Kirk (Shatner), and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) set up their own camp nearby. This must not be a very long shore leave, otherwise I assume these people would all be at home visiting their families and not hanging out with their co-workers.

At night, McCoy, Kirk, and Spock gather around a campfire, cook beans, and enjoy marshmallows. Everything is comfortably low-tech (with the exception, perhaps, of Spock's specialized marshmallow extruder). Kirk and McCoy attempt to introduce Spock to the Earth tradition of singing songs around the campfire, teaching him the lyrics to "Row, Row, Row Your Boat." Spock is baffled. Life, he says, is not a dream. It's then that a shuttlecraft arrives next to them to transport them back to the Enterprise.

The campfire scene isn't a hugely popular moment in the annals of "Star Trek," and indeed, "Star Trek V" is often reviled as the worst of the Trek movies. Despite this, the campfire scene was — according to the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards — one of the most inspirational scenes for Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige. Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, so-writer of "Doctor Strange" recalls Feige confessing his love for "Star Trek V" in a private conversation.