Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To This Extremely Weird Fantasy Horror Movie

For directors with "weird" sensibilities, winning over movie critics is hugely important. Unfortunately, in 2026, this has all been boiled down to getting your film a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which can be incredibly misleading since the website has approved far too many critics, many of whom have rigidly mainstream tastes. This also makes it difficult for odd and/or challenging films to break through.

It was a much different deal back in the 1980s. Just about all major newspapers had more than one film critic on staff, as did news magazines like Time and Newsweek. And while some of these writers used a star-ranking system to give people a quick sense of what they felt about a given movie, you still had to read them to figure out if said movie was something you might dig. (And most reviewers were very good about not spoiling key plot points.)

Still, for small films with tiny marketing budgets and no bona fide movie stars, there was nothing more valuable than getting two thumbs up from Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. Though I blame Ebert especially for having inspired Rotten Tomatoes, he and Siskel loved movies and were at their very best when championing great films that were in danger of getting overlooked. Ebert was particularly good at this when he wrote his reviews for the Chicago Sun-Times. Here, he had more space to muse over a strange movie's peculiar qualities. And he never did this better than in his four-star review for Bernard Rose's "Paperhouse," an exhilaratingly bizarre fantasy horror film that defies simple description. His support was integral to getting me to rent the movie in 1989.