Absolute Wonder Woman Debuts A New Suicide Squad With A Surprising Leader

Spoilers for "Absolute Wonder Woman" #16 follow.

The "Absolute" line has turned the DC Universe upside down; Batman's not the only hero who has undergone massive changes. Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli's "Absolute Evil" revealed that the "Absolute" Universe's Justice League is composed of major villains; the laws of man and the universe (built by Darkseid) are on their side, after all.

One member of this Justice League is National Security Advisor Veronica Cale, the main villain of Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman's "Absolute Wonder Woman." Cale has a prison, Area 41, filled with superhumans and she's decided to unleash those prisoners on Diana. The previous arc, "As My Mothers Made Me" ("Absolute Wonder Woman" #8-12) ended with a tease of who Cale would be sending after Diana: Zatanna, the magician who casts her spells by speaking backwards. (In Area 41, Zatanna's mouth had a Hannibal Lecter style gag.)

In "Absolute Wonder Woman" #16, Zatanna makes her move against Diana at the Gateway City museum, with a team of traditional Wonder Woman enemies backing her up: Giganta, Doctor Poison, and the Cheetah. (Apparently, Diana's friend Barbara Minerva will not yet become the Cheetah.) What do these imposing women call themselves? The Suicide Squad!

DC Comics

The concept of Suicide Squad, who've become movie stars over the last decade, is that the government uses imprisoned supervillains for black ops. (The name "Suicide Squad" goes back to 1950s "Brave and the Bold" comics, but the team as they're known today were created by John Ostrander in the 1980s.) Usually the Squad is the brain-child of Amanda Waller, not Veronica Cale, but Cale is a classic Wonder Woman villain. The most important twist, though, is using a longtime hero like Zatanna as the villain.